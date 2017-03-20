× Tway, Tewell Headline 2017 OK Golf Hall of Fame Class

The 2017 Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame class has been announced and there isn’t a shortage of Oak Tree members.

Bob Tway, Doug Tewell, Mark Hayes and Oak Tree founders Joe Walser and Ernie Vossler will be inducted.

Bob Tway, an OSU alum, won the 1986 PGA Championship and was named player of the year that season on the PGA Tour. He earned 13 professional wins, including eight PGA wins. Tway also won the PGA comeback player of the year in 1995.

Doug Tewell will be inducted after his 16 professional wins. The former Cowboy had his best finish in a major at the 1983 PGA Championship finishing 9th.

Hayes, another OSU alum, finished in the top 15 in every major tournament during his tour career. He finished his career with seven professional wins.

Vossler had three PGA tour wins during his career, but is also known as an impressive course designer.

Walser, a Capitol Hill grad, played in college at OSU and won a state amateur title before winning an Oklahoma open.

Nick Sidorakis, Chairman of the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame board said, “this is one of the strongest classes imaginable.”

The induction ceremony will take place on October 1st at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club.