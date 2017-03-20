Watch: Enes Kanter, Steven Adams release another great video to support Russell Westbrook as MVP

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Enes Kanter and Steven Adams have once again taken to social media to express their love for teammate Russell Westbrook and talk about why they think he should be this season’s MVP.

“Today we’re going to take a break from planning our monthly Disney Land trip to talk about our favorite guy, Russell Westbrook,” Adams said in the video.

Last week, Kanter and Adam’s video about Westbrook was widely shared among Thunder fans.

This week’s video features a special appearance by Andre Roberson.

Westbrook is expected to be in a tight race with Houston’s James Harden, the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James for the title.