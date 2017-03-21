Al Roker teaming up with OU to break world record

NORMAN, Okla. – The Today Show’s Al Roker is hoping to team up with the University of Oklahoma to break a world record in Norman!

On Monday, March 27, Al is broadcasting live from the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OU will attempt to break the world record for the world’s largest human weather symbols (cloud, sun, lightning bolt, and weather transformation).

The university is hoping to see 3,000 people from Sooner Nation roll out to the first stop on Rokerthon’s second record-setting, cross-country journey.

The TODAY Show is coming to campus! @alroker is broadcasting live from the stadium Monday the 27th. RSVP today!https://t.co/xKQINl3oC8 pic.twitter.com/ds0pr2vsb0 — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) March 21, 2017