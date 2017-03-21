Chickasha police searching for man accused of two violent crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Royce Jarnagin was supposed to be at the Grady County Courthouse this week for his jury trial for allegedly beating his estranged wife with a hammer.

On April 19, authorities say he allegedly went to Sabreena Jarnagin's home and attacked her and a friend with a bladed hammer.

The victim’s friend made a frantic call to 911 during the alleged attack.

“He busted all the windows out! His name is Royce Jarnagin!” the friend told a 911 dispatcher.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Jarnagin damaged the truck of that friend, who was sitting in Sabreena’s driveway waiting to take her to work.

“He busted all the windows out of her truck and popped her tires,” the affidavit read.

The affidavit went on to say that when his Sabreena “got to the bottom of the stairs, Royce began striking her with the hammer in the head.”

“He’s beating up right now on Sabreena with a hammer! He’s killing her!” that friend said on the 911 call.

Jarnagin was arrested for the alleged assault. Instead of going before a jury, he is now on the run.

Officials say he is accused of beating another woman, an ex-girlfriend, and landing her in the hospital.

According to a court document, police found Jarnagin's ankle monitor he was court ordered to wear at his residence, but they have been unable to locate him.