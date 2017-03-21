× Cowboys Take Round One of Bedlam Baseball

Oklahoma State got three early runs and held on to beat Oklahoma 4-3 in the first Bedlam baseball game of the season on Tuesday night at Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater.

OSU got the scoring started with a solo home run by Colin Simpson in the second inning, then added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI single by Ryan Sluder and a sacrifice fly by Garrett Benge.

Oklahoma got on the board in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Renae Martinez, but OSU answered with an RBI single by Cade Cabiness in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-1.

OU brought the go-ahead runs to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings, but couldn’t score and OSU held on to win the non-conference game that doesn’t count in the Big 12 standings.

The Cowboys improved to 15-6 on the season, while the Sooners dropped to 21-5.

The two teams will play their three-game Big 12 series May 18-20 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.