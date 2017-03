OKLAHOMA CITY – No injuries were reported after an aircraft caught fire at a local airport Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate the cockpit of an aircraft caught fire at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport around 1:15 p.m.

The airport is located near I-40 and Cimarron Rd.

The plane was fully involved in flames, fire officials said.

Tac 6 : Responding to C.E Page airport on aircraft fire. Command reports plane fully involved. No injuries reported. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 21, 2017

