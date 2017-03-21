Highs will be very warm ahead of front

Highs will be very warm ahead of the front and turning cooler behind the front.

The front will move across central Oklahoma by early afternoon.

Winds will change from southwest to north or northeast, slowly bringing cooler air.

Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies.

Patchy drizzle and a few showers will be possible tonight through the first half of tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler but seasonal in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma on Thursday and could be strong to severe.

Showers and storms will move across the state Thursday night through Friday morning.

Another storm system will bring storms late Sunday.

There is another storm system for next Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates!