“I was shocked,” Daughter of Oklahoma pastor arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - The daughter of an Oklahoma pastor is accused of sexually molesting a young boy.

Stormy Kristen Ledbetter is charged with Lewd Acts to a Child Under 16 and Forcible Oral Sodomy.

“I was shocked. I was shocked. I`ve known Kristen awhile and, you know, the accusations are hard accusations,” Pastor Bruce Ford, a family friend, said.

Police said last October a 10-year-old boy’s father told officers his son had been sexually assaulted by Ledbetter.

According to an affidavit, during an interview “the child made disclosures of sexual abuse” similar to what his father reported.

“I think it`s probably the hardest case as an officer, or a detective that you would have to do is to investigate a child that`s been molested, or sexually assaulted,”Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill said.

Ledbetter’s father is the pastor of Pauls Valley Church of the Nazarene.

He told NewsChannel 4 that his daughter is innocent and has been wrongfully accused.

Family friends are asking others not to pass judgement and to let the judicial system run its course.

“My encouragement to all of us is instead of pointing fingers to pray. Pray for the family. Pray for the whole situation because that`s all we can do,” Pastor Ford said.

Ledbetter is in the Garvin County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond.

Her father used to serve as the Chaplain for the Pauls Valley Police Department.

Officers said he left that position to avoid a conflict of interest.