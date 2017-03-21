“It’s so important so I have a home forever,” Loving 10-year-old looking for his first permanent family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jacob is inquisitive, active and, like most 10-year-old boys, loves playing video games.

"I like LEGOS. I also like Minecraft. I also like Fast and Furious as a movie,” Jacob said.

Jacob loves stuffed animals, saying he has about 50 of them in his group home.

"I like animals. They're cute and cuddly," Jacob said.

However, he loves real animals too and hopes to have a pet when he finds a permanent home.

"Cats, dogs and two sisters and two brothers," he said.

Jacob was placed in state custody in 2008 when he was just 1-year-old.

Since then, he has moved almost a dozen times but hopes this is his last time in a group home.

"It’s so important so I have a home forever," Jacob said. "So I don't live on the streets.”

In fact, he's hoping to find a home to do all of the fun things Oklahoma has to offer.

"White Water, Frontier City, and Science Museum and the zoo and fishing and hunting," he said.

Jacob describes himself as loving, happy and smart, and he wants parents who share the same attributes.

"I would like someone nice, careful and somebody that treats me fair," he said.

A sweet 10-year-old who's never had a family or permanent place to call home.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call (405) 767-2955.

