“It’s still tough to talk about,” The face behind the photo

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fighting infernos to rescuing people, Chris Fields has done it all.

"You roll up and prepare yourself for what you're going to see," Field told us.

But, nothing could have prepared Field for April 19, 1995.

"I was at Fire Station Number 5 on N.W. 22nd and Broadway. I felt it. We were standing in the station around the kitchen," the fire captain said.

He raced to ground zero of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building explosion.

Field's path crossed with an Oklahoma City police sergeant.

It was a faithful moment that was about to unfold.

"I'm thinking wow. Somebody's world is about to turn upside down today. It's still tough to talk about," an emotional Fields told us.

It's been a tough 31-year career.

And, now that he's retiring, Fields looks back on the 'photo,' the fallout and the friendship that stemmed from the darkest day in Oklahoma's history.