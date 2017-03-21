Lawmakers look to cut down on “screen time” for infants in daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - To promote a healthier lifestyle, a lawmaker wants kids to separate from electronic devices while at licensed daycare facilities.

Senate Bill 806 would require the childcare centers to follow nutrition standards and provide at least an hour for moderate and vigorous physical activity, including time in prone position for infants less than 6 months of age.

But, Sen. John Sparks (D-Norman) also proposes eliminating "screen time" for children less than 2 years old.

That includes television, movies, cell phones, video games, computers and other digital services.

Sparks told NewsChannel 4 the bill is meant to keep Oklahoma kids healthy.

One-in-three Oklahoma children are overweight or obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are exceptions in the bill for electronics that involve physical activity or help with homework.

E-readers, smart boards and tablets are also permitted as long as they are used for educational activities.

Technology that helps kids with disabilities is also exempt from the bill, which permits "occasional special activities" like watching a movie.