× N.E. Oklahoma man accused of rape, molestation at daycare

GROVE, Okla. – A man in northeast Oklahoma was arrested last week on rape and lewd molestation charges involving a 5-year-old girl.

Authorities told Grand Lake News that the charges stem from an incident which allegedly took place at Noah’s Ark Childcare and Learning Center while Aaron Matthew Bratcher was the owner and director.

A 5-year-old girl told police that Bratcher had molested her while she was sitting on his lap.

When investigators questioned Bratcher about the alleged incident, he denied the allegations.

However, authorities told Grand Lake News that Bratcher’s denials were “very weak in nature.”

Bratcher has since been arrested and charged with two felonies, including rape by instrumentation and lewd molestation.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, March 22.