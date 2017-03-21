× OCU Women Win NAIA National Championship

The Oklahoma City University women’s basketball team won its record 9th NAIA national championship on Tuesday night, beating Lewis & Clark State 73-66 in the championship game in Billings, Montana.

Daniela Wallen led the Stars with 25 points, and Daniela Galindo added 19 points.

Wallen was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

OCU is coached by former OU player and assistant women’s coach Bo Overton, who’s in his second season as the Stars head coach.