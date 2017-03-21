× Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook gives back to community with new reading room

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Thunder star spent his morning giving back to the community.

On Tuesday morning, Russell Westbrook opened his 10th ‘Russell’s Reading Room’ and announced the opening of 10 new reading rooms.

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation, in partnership with Scholastic, is sponsoring school wide book fairs at each school that received a Russell Westbrook’s Reading Room. Every student in the school will be able to pick out a book to take home.

After opening nine reading rooms in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, Westbrook opened his 10th reading room at John Adams Elementary School in Oklahoma City.

Reading rooms will also be opening at Arthur Elementary, Bodine Elementary, Britton Elementary, Edgemere Elementary, Green Pastures Elementary, Gatewood Elementary, Greystone Elementary, Oakridge Elementary and Pierce Elementary Schools.