Oklahoma group to compete in international LEGO competition

OKLAHOMA CITY – In one month, a group of Oklahoma middle school students will take on over 30,000 other teams in an international competition.

“Light Sabers Phoenix Squadron” will head to a world competition in Houston to compete in the FIRST LEGO League’s international competition.

Using LEGOS and computer programming, the group will build robots and create as many missions as they can in under two-and-a-half minutes.

“There’s always frustrations with the robot not being persistent with all of the missions,” 14-year-old Micah Popjoy said.

“But if we’re determined, we can usually find an answer,” 12-year-old Judah Campbell said.

The team will have to come out on top in four categories to win the event.

The competition is both friendly and humbling for these home schoolers.

“We’re going to give it our all but it is still going to be really hard to do as there are 100 teams that are going to be just as good, if not better, than us,” Aidan Morris said.

One other Oklahoma team called Baking Soda Volcano will be competing at the world festival in April.