Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim in back

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another man during an argument in southwest Oklahoma City.

On March 20, officers were called to an assault at a home in the 1400 block of S. Youngs Blvd. after a reported fight between two men.

When officers arrived, they found a man bleeding from a stab wound in his back.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he was at his home with three people when he began arguing with 55-year-old Ronnie Lee McBride.

The victim told officers that McBride became angry, pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim.

After being stabbed, the victim ran from his home and called the police.

When officers reached the victim’s home, they found McBride still inside the residence. The affidavit claims that officers discovered a pocket knife on McBride’s person that had traces of blood on it.

As McBride was taken into custody, the report claims that he began hitting his head against the back window of the patrol car.

When he was taken out of the car, “[McBride] began screaming at me and other officers at the scene. [McBride] began making threatening statements against [the victim],” the affidavit alleges.

McBride was arrested on a complaint of assault with a dangerous weapon.