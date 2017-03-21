× Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is in jail after leading authorities on an 80-mile pursuit.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Monday, March 20, a Garvin County deputy attempted to pull over Kenneth Allen Wheeler, 32, for a traffic violation near Paoli.

Officials say Wheeler was driving a 2011 Nissan 4-door, which was reported stolen from the Oklahoma City metro area.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase, heading south on I-35.

Another deputy eventually joined the pursuit near Pauls Valley, authorities said in a news release.

The chase continued through Wynnewood before the driver started heading west on SH 29 to Marlow in Stephens County.

Eventually, the suspect turned on SH 81 and drove north through Chickasha.

The pursuit lasted approximately 70 minutes and covered more than 80 miles.

Authorities say Wheeler reached speeds near 100 mph on the highways.

Garvin County deputies were assisted by the Marlow Police Department, Stephens County deputies and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol during the pursuit.

According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, tire deflation devices were utilized in Chickasha; however, the vehicle continued eluding officers until reaching a rural area north of Chickasha.

An OHP trooper disabled the vehicle, ending the pursuit.

Wheeler was arrested and booked into the Garvin County jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony eluding a police officer.

Online records show Wheeler was released from prison in October 2016 after serving time for eluding police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and concealing stolen property.