Oklahoma pastor’s daughter arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old boy

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – The daughter of an Oklahoma pastor is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy last October.

Last October, Pauls Valley police received a report of the alleged abuse.

“We began our investigation, it’s been long and slow. Of course, we had to have the child forensically interviewed in Norman at the Marietta House,” Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief Derrick Jolley said. “Of course, after disclosures were made there, we’ve continued to investigate.”

Recently, officers made an arrest and it stunned the community.

Authorities tell KXII that 30-year-old Stormy Ledbetter has been arrested after being accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy.

Ledbetter is the daughter of the current pastor at Pauls Valley Church of the Nazarene.

“I was shocked and surprised because I go to that church, and they’re good people as far as I know,” a parishioner told KXII.

If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.