× Oklahoma Senate approves county option for Sunday liquor store sales

OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters are one step closer to being able to decide whether or not to have liquor stores in their area open on Sundays.

A bill by Sen. Stephanie Bice is meant to complement State Question 792, which voters approved in November to modernize the state’s alcohol laws.

If it becomes law, each county would be able to ask its voters to weigh in on opening liquor stores on Sundays.

The Oklahoma Retail Liquor Association and a number of local stores are supporting the measure, calling it a way to increase consumer convenience.

On Tuesday, the Senate approved SB 211 with a vote of 29-13.

“Again, this bill helps address a parity issue between grocery and convenience stores and retail liquor stores. Those counties who vote to allow Sunday sales would benefit from the additional tax revenue. It will also help Oklahoma counties bordering with states that already have Sunday sales better compete for those dollars,” Bice said. “But I felt it was very important to make sure voters in each of our state’s 77 counties had the opportunity to decide this issue.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Should it become law, it will be up to each county to put the issue on the ballot.

Either the county commissioners could call for a special election or 15 percent of registered voters in a county could sign a petition asking for a vote.

Sunday sales would go into effect with State Question 792 in fall 2018.