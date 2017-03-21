Oklahoma wildfire destroys 9 homes, residents flee; 2 hurt

LONGTOWN, Okla. – Emergency crews fought a stubborn fire that destroyed at least nine homes in eastern Oklahoma and forced the evacuation of more than 100 others.

The wildfire east of Longtown began Monday near two abandoned homes. Highway 9 Volunteer Fire Department chief Danny Choate to tell KOKI-TV in Tulsa that the fire may have been intentionally set. Smoke billowed over nearby Lake Eufaula by the Pixie Woods Resort.

Longtown is 80 miles southeast of Tulsa.

KOKI said Tuesday that two evacuees were hurt, but the severity of heir injuries wasn’t known. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.

About 250 firefighters battled the blaze, which had burned about a square mile in Pittsburg and Haskell counties. The McAlester News-Capital reported air tankers pulling water from Lake Eufaula helped fight the fire.