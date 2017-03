Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield met with the media on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest on February 25 in Arkansas on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Mayfield issued an apology for his arrest via social media a few days after the arrest, but had not spoken to the media since then.

OU held their first spring football practice on Tuesday, and Mayfield addressed the arrest with reporters afterwards.