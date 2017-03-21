Police: 19-year-old woman strangled to death after walking in on intruder

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is dead after she was rushed to the hospital after being strangled by an alleged intruder.

According to FOX 23, investigators believe Gregory Epperson broke into the victim’s apartment and was burglarizing it when she came home.

Authorities allege that Epperson strangled the 19-year-old woman until she was unconscious. At that point, police believe Epperson continued to rummage through the victim’s home.

However, he was interrupted when the victim’s boyfriend went to check on her after she wasn’t answering his calls. He reportedly found the victim on the ground and got into a fight with Epperson.

At that point, Epperson allegedly ran to a friend’s apartment nearby.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition with no brain activity. She died of her injuries late Monday night.

Epperson was originally arrested on complaints of assault and battery with intent to kill, first-degree burglary and assault and battery.

However, those charges may be updated since the victim’s death.