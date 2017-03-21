Suspect in custody after brief standoff at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody after a brief standoff at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel.
Around 9:30 a.m., authorities attempted to serve a felony warrant on a man at a hotel near I-44 and May Ave.
However, the alleged suspect refused to come out of the room.
Police were forced to close streets in the area during the standoff.
After about 45 minutes, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
Refresh this page for updated information.
35.467560 -97.516428