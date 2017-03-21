Suspect in custody after brief standoff at Oklahoma City hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is in custody after a brief standoff at a northwest Oklahoma City hotel.

Around 9:30 a.m., authorities attempted to serve a felony warrant on a man at a hotel near I-44 and May Ave.

⚠️ Police are attempting to serve a felony warrant on a man refusing to come out of a hotel room near I-44/May Ave. (1 of 2) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

However, the alleged suspect refused to come out of the room.

Police were forced to close streets in the area during the standoff.

Streets in the area are closed. The public should avoid the area of I-44/May Ave. The OKCPD Tactical Team has been deployed. (2 of 2) — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

After about 45 minutes, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody.

The suspect is in custody. The PIO is en-route to the scene and will be available for a briefing. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) March 21, 2017

This is a developing story.

Refresh this page for updated information.