Police search for 2 women who stole child car seat from northwest Oklahoma City Target

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for two women who stole a child car seat from a northwest Oklahoma City Target.

The merchandise theft was reported at the Target on Memorial and Penn.

Police said the women simply walked out of the store with the seat and without paying.

Surveillance video was released Tuesday, attempting to identify them.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online. Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.