Reports: OSU basketball star plans to enter NBA Draft

STILLWATER, Okla. – A basketball player who had a big impact for the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the court is planning to enter the NBA Draft.

Jawun Evans averaged 19 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Cowboys in his sophomore season.

Evans led the Pokes in the first game of the 2017 NCAA tournament, finishing the night with 23 points and 12 assists against Michigan.

Following a disappointing loss, Evans reportedly told ESPN he plans to leave the university and declare for the NBA Draft.

“I am going to enter the 2017 NBA Draft. I want to Thank Everyone at OSU. This was a tough decision. OSU will forever be in my heart,” Evans told ESPN.

His departure from the team comes just days after the announcement by OSU coach Brad Underwood that he was leaving Oklahoma State for Illinois.