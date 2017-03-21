× Reports: OSU’s Jawun Evans Turning Pro

Multiple reports out Tuesday indicate Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans has decided to turn pro and will enter his name in the NBA Draft.

Some reports say Evans has signed with an agent and will keep his name in the Draft regardless.

Evans averaged over 19 points a game last season for the Cowboys as a sophomore.

Evans had indicated previously he was leaning towards returning to OSU, but since that time, head coach Brad Underwood departed to take the head coaching position at the University of Illinois.