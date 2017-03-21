Second arrest made in connection to Norman homicide

NORMAN, Okla. – Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the Norman homicide that occurred Friday night.

20-year-old Dustin Gant was arrested by police for first degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Deven Workman, 19, turned himself in Saturday in connection to the homicide.

He was booked on charges of first degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Crestland Drive.

Two victims were injured and taken to local hospitals.

One of the victims later died and the other is in stable condition.

The homicide is still under investigation.