Sen. Lankford to hold Facebook Live conversation with constituents

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days after hundreds of Oklahomans gathered for a town hall meeting, a U.S. senator announced that he would hold a Facebook Live conversation.

Last week, hundreds of Oklahomans gathered at Rose State College to discuss education, the care of veterans and healthcare.

“I think with what’s happening now with the education, the way it is with all of the cuts, the EPA and everything else, it’s kind of scary and we want to know,” Quanah Schlesselman told NewsChannel 4.

The group hoped to be heard by Sen. James Lankford and Sen. Jim Inhofe.

However, Lankford was in the Middle East at the time of the meeting.

“Senator Lankford supports the right for progressives and Oklahomans of all political backgrounds to exercise their First Amendment right through peaceful protests. But, if Indivisible’s objective is to ‘be heard’ or share an opinion with Senator Lankford in a timely way, they should visit, write or call our office — Lankford’s office is always open to all Oklahomans.

Senator Lankford is interested in a meaningful dialogue, rather than media events that do not facilitate civil conversation. Since he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, Lankford has held hundreds of community forums, listening events and telephone town halls. Because of the intense Senate legislative schedule during the first six months of this year, Senator Lankford needs to be in Washington, DC more than normal. When the schedule allows, Senator Lankford will return to holding his regular community forums and listening events.” – Aly Beley, Spokesman, Senator James Lankford (R-OK).

Now, it seems that Oklahomans will be able to ask some questions of the senator.

Lankford announced that he will hold a Facebook Live conversation on Wednesday, March 22 on his Facebook page.