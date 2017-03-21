Smoke, smell in metro coming from wildfire in Osage, Washington counties

Officials tells NewsChannel 4 the smoke being seen across the metro is coming from a wildfire in Osage and Washington counties in northeastern Oklahoma.

Fox 23 is reporting that over 300 acres have been burned.

Really hazy layer of smoke near ground NE winds pushing it into OKC from fires NE OK. @kfor@NWSNormanpic.twitter.com/wHNtGwBXTL — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) March 22, 2017

The smell of smoke on the north side of OKC is apparently coming from a burn out in Osage county. We will update if that is not the source. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 22, 2017