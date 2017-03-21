Smoke, smell in metro coming from wildfire in Osage, Washington counties

Officials tells NewsChannel 4 the smoke being seen across the metro is coming from a wildfire in Osage and Washington counties in northeastern Oklahoma.

Fox 23 is reporting that over 300 acres have been burned.