“We’re still trying,” OHP teams up with national system to bring closure in unidentified traffic deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it will begin taking steps to try and bring closure to families with lost loved ones.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that it is partnering with the National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NamUs) and the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

It is all in an effort to identify people killed on Oklahoma interstates and highways over the past 44 years.

In fact, seven cases are still unsolved.

According to the OHP, here are the cases:

06/26/1972: Interstate 40 east of overpass on US 182 in Custer County: pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

12/08/1983: Interstate 35 at mile marker 22 in Love County: two vehicle collision, driver was burned inside the vehicle.

01/22/1984: Interstate 40 at mile marker 115 in Canadian County: the driver of a stolen dually pickup taken from Oklahoma City struck a parked semi.

09/10/1987: Interstate 40 east of Morgan Road: pedestrian stepped in front of a passing semi.

08/18/1990: U.S. Highway 259: a female was found in the sleeper of an overturned semi.

06/21/1997: State Highway 199 in Bryan County near Fort Washita: occupant was found inside a burned vehicle, which was stolen from Oklahoma City.

05/24/2004: U.S. 69 in Bryan County: pedestrian struck by a semi.

OHP will use data from NamUs to try and identify any unidentified remains in cases.

Authorities say since the deaths occurred on major roadways, it’s likely many of those killed are from a different state.

Now, they are hoping technology will help bring closure to some families of missing loved ones.

“We began to see the power and the reach through our Twitter and through our Facebook and so we thought this would be a perfect time to get this out,” said Capt. Ronnie Hampton, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says it will be releasing information about each case on social media in hopes of bringing the families of the missing forward.

Hampton says the mission is clear.

“We haven’t [forgotten] about the people killed on Oklahoma roadways. We’re still trying,” he said.