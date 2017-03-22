29th Street Dental Care: What is 3D dentistry technology?



Today, we’re going to talk about something I’m very excited about. Dentistry is changing and technology is changing. Like I said before, it’s changing as fast as cell phones and computers. Something that my patients love to see is a 3D image of their mouth and this is a game changer for me.

I wanted to take just a moment to share with you just what this technology does. It enabled me take someone’s mouth and look at it from all angles, from every angle possible. We can turn it upside down. We can look at it any way we would like to. This is important to me because it enable me to get accurate measurements of your mouth. It enables me to check for disease properly. It enables me to see if you’re a candidate for implants or different types of surgeries.

Every patient that I’ve come across is blown away by this piece of technology, even my high, high fear dental phobics, and that’s why I wanted to take a minute and share this with you. It’s a 3D image that’s exciting and we have this here at 29th Street Dental Care.

Thank you.

If you have any questions please give us call at 405-222-0222, we’d love to visit with you. Or, ask your question in the form below.

29th Street Dental Care

2900 West Grand

Chickasha, OK 73018

www.chickashadentist.com