4.0 magnitude quake strikes central Oklahoma

STROUD, Okla. – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Oklahoma Wednesday morning.

According to the USGS, the quake struck near Stroud around 8 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.

Oklahoma’s earthquakes have been linked to oil and gas production.

State regulators have shut down or imposed new restrictions on underground wells that are used for wastewater disposal.