$6 million made available for farmers, ranchers devastated by wildfires

HARPER COUNTY, Okla. – Although the wildfires that devastated northern and western Oklahoma are no longer a major threat, many residents will be dealing with the aftermath of the flames for months.

The fires started on Monday, March 6 in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties and burned rapidly through rural areas.

Officials say more than 700,000 acres burned in the so-called NW Oklahoma Fire Complex.

Following the fires, ranchers were forced to face the devastation that was left behind.

Thousands of acres of land were charred and their livestock and livelihoods were at stake.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it making $6 million in funding available to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

They will soon begin accepting applications from those affected by the wildfires.