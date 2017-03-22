Are you ready to SHINE?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Ready to S.H.I.N.E. event is coming to Oklahoma City.

For more information: visit facebook.com/readytoshineokc

Doors open at 10 a.m., March 25, and at noon, March 26, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel OKC located at 2945 Northwest Expressway.

Organizer and intuitive coach, Leslie Draper, set out to create a safe space for people to come together to find healing, inspiration and empowerment for their bodies and souls.

In Your Corner reporter, Scott Hines, will be speaking at 2 p.m. sharing stories and lessons from his own healing journey and awakening.

Other speakers include:

Leslie Draper, intuitive coach, mystic and healer

Sharon Sala, bestselling author

Kathi Springman, BodyTalk practitioner and author

April Morford, nutrition and wellness expert

Kevin Morford, Doctor of Chiropractic

Melissa Johnson, inspirational speaker

Inspirational speakers, such as nutrition experts, holistic healers,spiritual counselors, intuitive coaches, wellness experts, yoga teacher

Cost: $5 per day

Location: 2945 NW Expressway, OKC

For more information, visit facebook.com/readytoshineokc