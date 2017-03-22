Are you ready to SHINE?

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Ready to S.H.I.N.E. event is coming to Oklahoma City.
Doors open at 10 a.m., March 25, and at noon, March 26, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel OKC located at 2945 Northwest Expressway.
Organizer and intuitive coach, Leslie Draper, set out to create a safe space for people to come together to find healing, inspiration and empowerment for their bodies and souls.
In Your Corner reporter, Scott Hines, will be speaking at 2 p.m. sharing stories and lessons from his own healing journey and awakening.
Other speakers include:
- Leslie Draper, intuitive coach, mystic and healer
- Sharon Sala, bestselling author
- Kathi Springman, BodyTalk practitioner and author
- April Morford, nutrition and wellness expert
- Kevin Morford, Doctor of Chiropractic
- Melissa Johnson, inspirational speaker
Cost: $5 per day
Location: 2945 NW Expressway, OKC
For more information, visit facebook.com/readytoshineokc