Chickasaw Nation helping families in need with free food this summer

NOBLE, Okla. – Children who receive free or reduced school meals may be eligible for free food this summer through a program offered by the Chickasaw Nation.

Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services is accepting applications for the summer Electronic Benefit Transfer for children program.

The program supplements the lack of school meals during the summer months by providing families with $30 worth of food per child per month.

Program officials say only half of all eligible families tend to apply, adding that it will not disqualify a family from any other benefit.

To qualify, a child must be enrolled in a participating school district and receive free or reduced meals at school.

Participating school districts are as follows:

Achille

Ada

Albion

Alex

Allen

Amber-Pocasset

Antlers

Ardmore

Battiest

Bennington

Blanchard

Boswell

Bray Doyle

Bridge Creek

Broken Bow

Byng

Caddo

Calera

Central High

Chickasha

Clayton

Coalgate

Colbert

Coleman

Comanche

Cottonwood

Davis

Denison

Dibble

Dickson

Duncan

Durant

Eagletown

Elmore City-Pernell

Empire

Forest Grove

Fort Towson

Fox

Friend

Glover

Grandview

Grant

Greenville

Haworth

Healdton

Holly Creek

Hugo

Idabel

Kingston

Latta

Lexington

Lindsay

Lone Grove

Lukfata

Madill

Mannsville

Marietta

Marlow

Maysville

Middleberg

Milburn

Mill Creek

Minco

Moyers

Nashoba

Newcastle

Ninnekah

Noble

Paoli

Pauls Valley

Pioneer

Plainview

Purcell

Rattan

Ravia

Ringling

Rock Creek

Roff

Rush Springs

Ryan

Silo

Smithville

Soper

Springer

Stonewall

Stratford

Sulphur

Swink

Terral

Thackerville

Tishomingo

Tupelo

Turner

Tuskahoma

Tuttle

Valliant

Vanoss

Velma-Alma

Verden

Wapanucka

Washington

Waurika

Wayne

Whitebead

Wilson

Wright City

Wynnewood

Zaneis.

Once approved, families will receive an EBT card in the mail, along with a list of participating stores and a shopping list with approved items.

Applications are due June 1 and may be completed online or over the phone at 580-272-1178.