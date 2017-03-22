Chickasaw Nation helping families in need with free food this summer
NOBLE, Okla. – Children who receive free or reduced school meals may be eligible for free food this summer through a program offered by the Chickasaw Nation.
Chickasaw Nation Nutrition Services is accepting applications for the summer Electronic Benefit Transfer for children program.
The program supplements the lack of school meals during the summer months by providing families with $30 worth of food per child per month.
Program officials say only half of all eligible families tend to apply, adding that it will not disqualify a family from any other benefit.
To qualify, a child must be enrolled in a participating school district and receive free or reduced meals at school.
Participating school districts are as follows:
- Achille
- Ada
- Albion
- Alex
- Allen
- Amber-Pocasset
- Antlers
- Ardmore
- Battiest
- Bennington
- Blanchard
- Boswell
- Bray Doyle
- Bridge Creek
- Broken Bow
- Byng
- Caddo
- Calera
- Central High
- Chickasha
- Clayton
- Coalgate
- Colbert
- Coleman
- Comanche
- Cottonwood
- Davis
- Denison
- Dibble
- Dickson
- Duncan
- Durant
- Eagletown
- Elmore City-Pernell
- Empire
- Forest Grove
- Fort Towson
- Fox
- Friend
- Glover
- Grandview
- Grant
- Greenville
- Haworth
- Healdton
- Holly Creek
- Hugo
- Idabel
- Kingston
- Latta
- Lexington
- Lindsay
- Lone Grove
- Lukfata
- Madill
- Mannsville
- Marietta
- Marlow
- Maysville
- Middleberg
- Milburn
- Mill Creek
- Minco
- Moyers
- Nashoba
- Newcastle
- Ninnekah
- Noble
- Paoli
- Pauls Valley
- Pioneer
- Plainview
- Purcell
- Rattan
- Ravia
- Ringling
- Rock Creek
- Roff
- Rush Springs
- Ryan
- Silo
- Smithville
- Soper
- Springer
- Stonewall
- Stratford
- Sulphur
- Swink
- Terral
- Thackerville
- Tishomingo
- Tupelo
- Turner
- Tuskahoma
- Tuttle
- Valliant
- Vanoss
- Velma-Alma
- Verden
- Wapanucka
- Washington
- Waurika
- Wayne
- Whitebead
- Wilson
- Wright City
- Wynnewood
- Zaneis.
Once approved, families will receive an EBT card in the mail, along with a list of participating stores and a shopping list with approved items.
Applications are due June 1 and may be completed online or over the phone at 580-272-1178.