CHICKASHA, Okla. - A Chickasha officer says he saw a man actively choking a woman after being called out to their apartment complex.

The officer says as he approached the apartment, he looked through the blinds of the window and witnessed a man choking a woman down on the ground.

The door was locked so the officers kicked the door down.

The event was captured on the officer's body camera.

The man was arrested and the woman was taken to the hospital.