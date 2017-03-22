× Crest in Edmond evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

EDMOND, Okla. – Police have investigated a bomb threat at a Crest in Edmond.

The threat was reported Wednesday morning at the Crest on 15th and Santa Fe.

Police said the bomb threat was called in and they evacuated as a precaution.

Santa Fe High School students were also reportedly asked not to go to the Crest for lunch Wednesday.

We have asked Senior students not to go to Crest for lunch today due to a possible bomb threat that is still being investigated by police. — Santa Fe Wolves (@sf_wolves) March 22, 2017

A dog was reportedly taken through Crest to evaluate.

According to police, the threat said the bomb would go off at a certain time however the threatened time has come and gone.

An all-clear was reportedly given a couple hours later.

Multiple people are being questioned by police, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Santa Fe said it was advised there was no danger to the school.

Santa Fe HS has been advised that there is no danger to our school. — Santa Fe Wolves (@sf_wolves) March 22, 2017