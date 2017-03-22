Edmond school alerting parents after attempted abduction reported in nearby neighborhood

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond school is alerting parents after an attempted abduction was reported in a nearby neighborhood.

Around 7 p.m. on March 20, an 8-year-old girl was outside her home in the 1400 block of N.W. 183rd when she said a large black SUV pulled up.

The girl told police that a man inside the SUV told her to “get in.”

That is when the girl ran into her home and told her mom, who then called police.

The girl described the suspect as a white man, possibly in his thirties, with short brown hair and freckles on his face. She said it looked like the man had not shaved in a couple of days.

She also told police that the suspect looked “like he probably had a good job,” the police report states.

After the report was filed, the Washington Irving Elementary principal sent a letter to parents, alerting them to the alleged incident.