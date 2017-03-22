Edmond school alerting parents after attempted abduction reported in nearby neighborhood

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond school is alerting parents after an attempted abduction was reported in a nearby neighborhood.
Around 7 p.m. on March 20, an 8-year-old girl was outside her home in the 1400 block of N.W. 183rd when she said a large black SUV pulled up.
The girl told police that a man inside the SUV told her to “get in.”
That is when the girl ran into her home and told her mom, who then called police.
The girl described the suspect as a white man, possibly in his thirties, with short brown hair and freckles on his face. She said it looked like the man had not shaved in a couple of days.
She also told police that the suspect looked “like he probably had a good job,” the police report states.
After the report was filed, the Washington Irving Elementary principal sent a letter to parents, alerting them to the alleged incident.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
This letter is to make you aware of an incident that occurred last evening in the Twin Oaks addition near Washington Irving Elementary, but not far from some West Field subdivisions.
An Edmond student reported that at about 7 p.m. in the 1400 Block of NW 183rd St, a man in a dark colored SUV pulled up to her on the street and made a motion for her to get into the vehicle. The man did not get out of the SUV or make an attempt to touch the student, but because his motive was unclear we felt it important to bring to your attention.
A report of the incident has been filed with Oklahoma City Police. Teachers have been made aware of this incident as well and have been asked to be extra vigilant and watchful on duty as always.
Please review safety procedures with your child (especially those who walk home or ride the bus), and if you see anything suspicious, report it to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Sincerely,
Lisa Crosslin
Principal