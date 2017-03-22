Good idea? Officers get new 007-like device to shoot GPS tracking darts at pursuit vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIVINGSTON, New York - A new GPS tracking device is allowing law enforcement officers in New York to shoot a wireless tracking dart from the front of their vehicle to the back of a suspect's vehicle - up to seven car lengths in front of them.

Officers can then call off the chase if they feel any lives are in danger, and then catch up to the suspect later.

The dart allows dispatchers to monitor the suspect's location in real time and without any geological boundaries via a secured network.

Dispatchers can track and then lead officers straight to the offender for a period of eight hours, the length of the battery life inside each dart.

"One pursuit could be deadly," Sheriff Tom Dougherty tells WHEC-TV. "One pursuit can be millions of dollars for taxpayers in a lawsuit."

The Livingston Sheriff's Office is hoping to minimize the dangers pursuits can cause with the use of the high-tech, James Bond-like Starchase Technology device.

"The speeds are what push pursuits. When the cops are right on the offenders bumper they continue to go faster and faster and sometimes ultimately crash," Sheriff Dougherty said. "This allows the deputies to back off, which is going to slow the speed down."

The $5,000 mechanism is mounted to the grill of the deputy's vehicle.

Each dart it shoots costs taxpayers $250 and can only be deployed when the officer is involved in a pursuit, or when the officer has a search warrant for a particular offender.

Authorities believe public safety during police pursuits, along with potential lawsuits, are worth the cost of the GPS tracking device. What do you think?