Jesus’ tomb unveiled after massive renovation

JERUSALEM – One of Christianity’s holiest sites has been renovated to its former glory.

The Holy Edicule, the tomb that Christians believe held Jesus’ body after he was crucified, has undergone a year-long renovation.

The site sits inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, one of the world’s oldest churches.

“This is a complete transformation of the monument,” Bonnie Burnham, president of the World Monument Fund, told NBC News. “The monument was surrounded by scaffolding that made it very difficult to really appreciate. And the scaffolding was often used by the worshipers to place candles, so the entire outside of the building was covered with black soot and you couldn’t really see the color.”