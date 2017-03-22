Jimmy Fallon buys record-breaking box of Girl Scout cookies from Oklahoma girl

OKLAHOMA CITY – One of Oklahoma’s own was featured on The Tonight Show Monday night.

In her seven years as a Girl Scout, Katie Francis, 15, of Oklahoma City, has smashed all previous cookie selling records.

This year, Francis wanted to break an even bigger record.

“This year I’m also working towards the career record of 100,100 boxes since it’s the 100th anniversary of the cookie sale,” Francis told NBC News earlier this year.

After Francis reached her goal, she reached out to Jimmy Fallon to see if he would be interested in buying her final, record-breaking 101,106th box of cookies.

“Of course we said no,” Fallon said jokingly.

Fallon accepted Francis’ offer and invited her on the show.

During her Tonight Show appearance, Franics told Fallon about her cooking-selling process.

The Girl Scout said that her process of selling cookies involves, singing, dancing and setting up in front of grocery stores.

She even changes the lyrics of popular songs into “cookie tunes.”

Before she left, Fallon surprised Francis with a $15,000 check for the Girl Scouts.

