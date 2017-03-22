× Lab report reveals reason for ducks dying at Bethany pond

BETHANY, Okla. — A lab report revealed the reason about 40 ducks died at a Bethany pond in just a few weeks.

A resident who lives near the Bethany pond noticed the ducks who normally inhabit the area were dying one by one.

Over 20 died one week, and just a week later that number jumped to about 40.

The resident brought this to the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at OSU. According to their report, a duck plague caused by a duck herpes virus caused the ducks to die.