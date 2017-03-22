× Man arrested for allegedly stealing victim’s purse during church service

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges after he allegedly stole from a victim at church.

On March 19, police were called to St. Paul’s Cathedral after learning about an attempted theft.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was attending a service at the church and went to the front of the sanctuary to receive communion.

While she was waiting in line, a man reportedly took her purse from the pew.

A few minutes later, a witness told authorities that he saw someone in the bushes on the south side of the building. When he saw 46-year-old Christopher Quirk get out of the bushes, the witness told police that he went over to the bushes and found a brown leather purse.

The victim said the purse was hers and that nothing was missing from it.

Quirk was arrested on grand larceny charges.