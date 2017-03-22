Man wanted for murder in Dallas found in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A Dallas murder suspect is now in custody in Tulsa.

Officials say Lawton Goff, 18, was a suspect in a robbery and murder in Dallas back in February.

According to Fox 23, Goff had previously lived in Tulsa until he was released from jail in 2015.

He then moved to Texas.

On Wednesday, authorities responded to a robbery at a donut shop.

It was reported that someone was holding a gun to two children and was demanding cash from the shop.

Not long after that robbery, another took place by the same suspect at a Subway.

Investigators connected Goff to both robberies and he was arrested.