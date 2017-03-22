New type of skimming device found at metro gas pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - A newer type of credit card skimmer was recently found at a gas station in Purcell.

Usually skimming devices are found over card readers on the outside of gas pumps, but this one was found inside the pump’s wiring system.

Varsity Quick Stop customers were appalled when NewsChannel 4 told them the device was found in one of the pumps.

"I've never seen that happen, but it's ridiculous that they're out there scamming us," Charles Clark said. "That's pretty bad you have to stoop that low to do something like that.”

"Kind of makes you wonder how they got in there," Jack Thompson said.

Police said somehow, some way, someone unlocked the pump and planted the skimmer inside.

"We think we caught it soon enough that nobody is a victim," Sgt. Scott Stephens, with Purcell Police, said.

Sgt. Stephens said it appeared the device was installed improperly.

Customers complained when their credit cards were not working so a repairman was called out to fix the problem.

It is the technician who found the device.

Purcell police detectives told NewsChannel 4 it is the first time they have seen this type of skimmer.

"We've sent that off to a lab to be analyzed hoping that maybe we can get some kind of information about who is doing it," Sgt. Stephens said.

Police advise you to take a good look at the pump before swiping your credit card.

Some gas stations have a safety sticker across the lock box.

If it has been torn that is a sign that something may have been tampered with.