Officials: Personal information of 430,000 Oklahomans accessed during security breach

OKLAHOMA CITY – State officials say that a security breach has affected a website application used by 10 states, including Oklahoma.

The compromised database and web application is used by several states to coordinate federal unemployment and workforce development programs.

Officials say the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the Office of Workforce Development use the web application, but say the JobLink system is not linked to any other State of Oklahoma systems.

American Job Link Alliance, the company that manages the database, determined that a security breach affected individuals within the 10 states.

The investigation determined that 430,679 users in Oklahoma were affected by the breach. Officials say hackers pulled user account information including names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

The company says it will notify all users whose account information was compromised early next week.

“We appreciate the help OMES has provided in coordinating with other states and contributing the technical expertise to manage this issue.The privacy and protection of Oklahomans is of chief importance and we will be vigilant in ensuring that AJLA is taking responsibility for this breach and providing appropriate assistance and remedies to our citizens,” said Richard McPherson OESC Executive Director.

Currently, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also working to investigate the breach.

Governor Fallin, Attorney General Hunter, and leadership in both the House of Representatives and the Senate have been notified about the matter.

Users who think their information may have been compromised due to this breach can contact AJLA at AJLAincidentresponse@AJLA.net.