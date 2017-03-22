× Oklahoma City elementary school to receive donation to build new playground

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City elementary school will receive the funds to build a new playground later this week.

On Friday, representatives from Bodine Elementary School will receive an $84,000 check from Lowe’s to build a new playground. It is all part of the company’s ‘Toolbox for Education’ grant.

Currently, the neighborhood surrounding the school does not have any public parks. Instead, the community relies on the school’s small playground for outdoor games and activities.

The new playground will include structures with swings, slides, platforms, climbing areas and merry-go-rounds.

Construction is expected to begin in September and should take a few weeks to complete.