Oklahoma death row inmate found dead in cell

MCALESTER, Okla. – A death row inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.

Officials say medical staff began life saving procedures on Jared Jones but were unsuccessful.

Jones was convicted and sentenced to death in Oklahoma County on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Those counts came after a shooting rampage in 2003 where three people were killed and two others were inured.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is conducting an investigation.

The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.