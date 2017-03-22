× One person hospitalized after shooting in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at the OnCue near S.E. 44th and Shields.

Authorities say at least one person was found injured.

That person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information that could help police, please give them a call.