One person hospitalized after shooting in S.E. Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City.
Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at the OnCue near S.E. 44th and Shields.
Authorities say at least one person was found injured.
That person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody.
If you have any information that could help police, please give them a call.
35.467560 -97.516428