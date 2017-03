× OSU’s Dean Heil Named Big 12 Wrestler of the Year

Oklahoma State’s Dean Heil was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year on Wednesday.

Heil went 32-0 in his recently completed junior season, winning his second straight NCAA individual championship and his third straight Big 12 title.

Heil is the second straight Cowboy to win the award, joining Alex Dieringer, who won the inaugural award last season.